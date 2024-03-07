Most overpaid players on the Blue Jays roster for the 2024 season
The Blue Jays probably wish these players weren't making as much money as they are.
3) Cavan Biggio, 2B
When Cavan Biggio came up in the 2019 season, he immediately looked like he was going to be part of an exciting young core alongside players like Guerrero and Bichette. He finished fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2019 and then followed that up by posting an .807 OPS in the shortened 2020 season.
Since that season, Biggio has been a different player. The guy who was an on-base machine in his first two seasons has just a .327 OBP in his last three seasons combined, and has posted a .687 OPS with a 92 OPS+ in those seasons, making him a below-average hitter.
Biggio did have his best season in that three-year span this past season, slashing .235/.340/.370 with nine home runs and 40 RBI in 111 games, but that's not a very exciting season whatsoever.
He provides value with his eye and his versatility, but it's hard to say Biggio making $4.2 million this upcoming season is good value when he's been a below-average hitter in three of his five seasons. Matt Chapman departing in free agency opens up the possibility for more consistent playing time for Biggio, but the glut of infielders Toronto has on their 40-man roster makes it paramount that he begins the season on fire.