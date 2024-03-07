Most overpaid players on the Blue Jays roster for the 2024 season
The Blue Jays probably wish these players weren't making as much money as they are.
2) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, UTIL
The moment Isiah Kiner-Falefa signed with the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason, the reaction from most insiders and fans was that he was overpaid. It's not hard to see why. Not only did the Blue Jays give him a multi-year deal, but they gave him $7.5 million per season. A very clear overpay for an average to below-average player.
Kiner-Falefa showed value this past season as a solid utility player for the Yankees, seeing time at six different positions (he even pitched!), but he had just a .646 OPS overall. He has an underwhelming .660 OPS in his MLB career. He's a strong defender particularly at the hot corner where he won a Gold Glove Award back in 2020, but the bat really holds him back.
What his role will be on the Blue Jays remains to be seen. He could serve in that same utility role he partook in last season, but he can also be the Matt Chapman replacement over at third base. He wouldn't be a horrendous drop-off defensively from the historically great Chapman at third base, but his bat is just nowhere near as good, making it a questionable decision for Ross Atkins to let him go for the contract he wound up signing for.
Kiner-Falefa's contract looked bad initially and looks even worse with how free agency has transpired. The Marlins signed Tim Anderson for one year and $5 million. The Rays gave Amed Rosario $1.5 million for one year. Those are two of many examples fans can turn to when discussing how bad IKF's contract really is. Fun player to root for in a utility role as Yankees fans can attest to, but just not worth what he got.