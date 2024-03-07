Most overpaid players on the Blue Jays roster for the 2024 season
The Blue Jays probably wish these players weren't making as much money as they are.
1) George Springer, OF
We've arrived at the biggest name on this list by far. George Springer signing with the Blue Jays opened them up as a legitimate free agency destination for others, like Kevin Gausman, to end up at. That's worth something. He performed like the star he once was in his first two years of the deal, even with injury issues. That also is worth something. His performance this past season, however, left a lot to be desired.
Springer was able to stay mostly healthy thanks to a move to right field, but responded with an average year offensively. He slashed .258/.327/.405 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI. Not horrible at first glance, but he had just a 102 OPS+ making him just a tick above average. That's not going to cut it.
Springer is entering the fourth year of the six-year $150 million deal he signed ahead of the 2021 season. He's set to make $22.5 million in each of the next three seasons. While he absolutely can revert back to All-Star form, it's a lot easier to expect that he might simply be in decline given the fact that he's 34 years old with a lot of tread on his tires.
The four-time All-Star remains a valuable player and can be considered an X-Factor of sorts for the Jays this upcoming season, but if he's going to perform like he did last season, it's safe to call him overpaid. Good player, but not worth what he's getting any more.