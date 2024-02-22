Most overpaid players on the Yankees roster for the 2024 season
Here are three players who are the most overpaid on the 2024 New York Yankees roster.
1) Giancarlo Stanton, DH
New look, new Giancarlo Stanton? That's certainly what Yankees fans hope, but until he proves it, he's going to be on just about any overpaid player list there is.
The Yankees acquired Stanton after his MVP season with the Marlins. While he hasn't been quite at that level in a Yankees uniform, he's still had some really strong offensive seasons. He's put up three 30+ home run campaigns and has been a clutch postseason performer as well.
This past season, however, Stanton appeared to be a shell of himself. The 34-year-old slashed .191/.275/.420 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI in 101 games played. Missed time is nothing new for Stanton since he arrived in the Bronx, but hitting under .200 and putting up an 87 OPS+ certainly is.
The Yankees adding Soto helps take the pressure off of Stanton who no longer has to be the second-best hitter after Aaron Judge, but he still has to be a key contributor for this Yankees team, especially with the money he's making. Stanton is set to earn $32 million this season, $1 million more than Soto.
Stanton being primarily a DH who doesn't hit on Shohei Ohtani's level is going to be overpaid regardless, but the Yankees can stomach it if he hits like the elite player he was just a couple of seasons ago. He's a big X-Factor ahead of the 2024 campaign.