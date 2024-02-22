Most overpaid players on the Yankees roster for the 2024 season
Here are three players who are the most overpaid on the 2024 New York Yankees roster.
2) Carlos Rodon, SP
The Yankees made a huge splash last offseason, signing Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal worth $162 million. The deal made sense at the time with New York needing a strong No. 2 starter to pitch behind Gerrit Cole and Rodon looking like one of the best pitchers in baseball in his last two seasons with the Giants. Unfortunately, things couldn't have gone worse for Rodon in his first season in Pinstripes.
The southpaw made just 14 starts, missing most of the season due to injury, and he posted an ugly 6.85 ERA in 64.1 innings of work. Rodon struggled mightily with his command, allowing a whopping 15 home runs in a limited sample, and seeing his walk rate climb to 9.8 percent, his highest mark since the 2019 season.
When he's on, Rodon is unhittable. Yankees fans did not see enough of that last season. With Rodon set to make over $27 million this upcoming season, they're going to need him to be both healthy and productive.
Rodon has battled through injury issues for most of his career, and outside of those two seasons with the Giants, he's been incredibly inconsistent on the mound. If the Yankees want to go anywhere this season, they need Rodon to be the Giants version of himself, especially if they fail to sign one of Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. If he struggles or misses substantial time due to injury, it's hard to envision this team going anywhere.