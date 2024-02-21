Moultrie at the double, leads USWNT to opening triumph of CONCACAF W Gold Cup
There may not have been as many on the score sheet as one would have thought, but captained by two goals by teenager Olivia Moultrie the USWNT kicked off Group A play of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup with three points.
Off we go in 2024. The path toward World Cup redemption is underway. Under the lights in Carson, California in the first match of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, the USWNT cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic, FIFA's 107th-ranked nation in women's international football. With Mexico failing to take care of business against Argentina, earning just a point in the match prior, the Red, White, and Blue lead the pack in Group A heading into Friday evening.
Two players under the age of 24 combined for three goals including Olivia Moultrie who became the third player in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a game at 18 years old or younger. Twila Kilgore deployed somewhat of a surprise starting XI, inserting three players with under five total senior appearances.
Credit has to be given to Henry Parra's team, though who held the No. 2 ranked team in the world more than maybe thought it would. Just 10 of the home team's 31 shots forced the attention of Paloma Peña Toro on her 20th birthday.
Emma Hayes isn't even donning the Stars and Stripes yet, but she's already making her presence known within the USWNT
Due to the DR playing a low block, the USWNT got creative, often having players interchange positions in the final third. One minute Emily Sonnett was doing her thing in the middle of the pitch, the next she'll be out wide on the left. Same with Jenna Nighswonger, who was sensational, and Midge Purce who was all over the pitch.
That's Emma Hayes. Tactical flexibility and player versatility are two key pieces that have led Chelsea Women to so much success. In the buildup, the USWNT used a new-look box midfield with Sonnett and Sam Coffey at the base. Korbin Albert, a player the federation is reportedly high on, according to Jenny Chiu, showed flashes of brilliance in the attacking midfield.
NJ/NY Gotham FC winger Purce acted in the role of orchestrator, using her dynamism and speed from both flanks to pile up a hat trick of assists. The USWNT's No. 9 has continued to use that momentum from the 2023 NWSL Championship to become arguably the most in-form attacking player within the team over the last few months. She was cooking in one-on-one situations, putting her teammates into positions they simply could not miss with intelligent final passes.
"I think that we're playing against a low block, so it gives us an opportunity for a lot of creativity," one of the biggest standouts from the match, Purce said. "We have a lot of creative players on the front line. So, it was really fun. It was a fun day."
Alex Morgan, a player who wasn't even on the team a few days ago put an end to her scoring drought with the USWNT. In her new No. 7, the San Diego Wave forward clinically finished a penalty in stoppage time, her 122nd international goal. It was her first since the 2023 SheBelieves Cup against Brazil all the way back on Feb. 22, a left-footed curling strike that is hard to forget.
The tournament favorites rested Naomi Girma, and Lindsey Horan, two regulars at the World Cup this past summer. Expect rotation next time out, giving way for starts for those two and likely Trinity Rodman who delivered some moves that were quite easy on the eye last night.
The Red, White, and Blue are back on the pitch in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Friday night against Argentina at 10:15 p.m. EST on Paramount+. All subscriptions include a one-week free trial.