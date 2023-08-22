Najee Harris sounds unhappy with claims of Steelers RB competition
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back competition is heating up, and Najee Harris doesn't like it.
By Mark Powell
Steelers running back Najee Harris wasn't happy with the perception of a running back battle in Pittsburgh with teammate Jaylen Warren.
Harris, who has vented his frustration regarding the financial strife of those at his position this offseason, doesn't want to be phased out of the Pittsburgh offense. A strong performance from Warren both last season and so far this preseason has some Steelers fans asking which back should receive the most carries moving forward.
Warren took his first and only touch on the ground for a 62-yard touchdown in Pittsburgh's preseason win over the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, which prompted some questions Harris...didn't necessarily want to answer.
Warren's long touchdown was set up by great blocking from the offensive line, but it did make some fans wonder why Harris struggled to find those same holes last season. Najee's career YPC is under four, while Warren's far exceeded that.
Steelers: Najee Harris isn't ready to praise Jaylen Warren
When asked about his teammate's performance, Harris described Warren as "efficient" rather than explosive, or praising him in any form. The Alabama product then pivoted his praise to the team's run-blocking in general, and the importance of wide receivers blocking on the outside.
Harris is supportive of Warren to some extent, and the two cooperate quite well together on the field. However, he's not the first player to get a little quiet when his potential replacement is mentioned in the locker room.
Najee knows the pattern for running backs in this league. While still just 25 years old, Pittsburgh could easily move on from the former first rounder without much of a financial hit. And, given the average running back tends to flame out around 28 years old, he'll be unable to receive another long-term deal. It's not great!
Warren, meanwhile, is just a year younger but does offer an explosive burst that's been missing from Pittsburgh's offense. Hopefully for Harris, the writing isn't on the wall.