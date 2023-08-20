3 Steelers who should be cut, 1 who earned a roster spot after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked like a completely different team offensively so far this preseason. They defeated the Bills in resounding fashion on Saturday.
Matt Canada’s offense has been arguably the most exciting part of this preseason for Pittsburgh faithful. Routinely on the wrong end of jokes around the league, Canada’s scheme is finally working the way he intended.
Much of that likely has to do with the development of Kenny Pickett and the Steelers skill-position players. In his second year out of Pitt, Pickett looks like an entirely different quarterback, playing with a swagger and confidence that was missing much of his rookie season.
Pittsburgh is playing with confidence on both sides of the ball, as their momentum secured at the end of last season has seemingly carried over to 2023.
Steelers players to cut: Kendrick Green
Kendrick Green was extremely inconsistent on Saturday night, failing with simple blocking schemes and the center-quarterback exchange. Mike Tomlin did not mince words when asked about Green postgame.
“Not good enough. Routine things routinely, is what we expect. It doesn’t get more fundamental than [quarterback center] exchanges,” Tomlin said.
Green saw action as the second-string center thanks to Nate Herbig’s injury. The Steelers have employed Green in some trick plays at Latrobe, using him at fullback. However, that play package won’t be used often enough to warrant a roster spot on its own.
The former third-round pick has been a sore spot for Steelers fans since he was drafted. While the potential is clearly there — Green has the body type to be a solid center or tackle — the execution is not. At some point, the Steelers need to pull the plug and admit to their mistake.