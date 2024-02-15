NBA Awards Rankings: Victor Wembanyama enters All-Star break on superstar trajectory
An updated look at the NBA Rookie of the Year race entering the 2024 All-Star break.
20.5 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 3.2 APG | .468 FG% | .320 3P% | .811 FT%
The Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA, which is the only real knock on Victor Wembanyama at this point. Holmgren has slightly better efficiency numbers due to the infrastructure around him in OKC, but Wembanyama has operated as the true No. 1 star in San Antonio. His 32.0 percent usage rate is fifth in the NBA. He is getting extensive on-ball reps, creating from the perimeter, in the post, and everywhere in between.
That hasn't always been the best setup — Wemby would benefit tremendously from a proper point guard to spoon-feed easy looks at the rim — but until Trae Young comes through in the offseason, the Spurs will have to make do. Wembanyama is steadily finding his footing as a 3-point shooter (40.4 percent over his last 10 games) and he is, point blank, the NBA's most dominant vertical threat at the rim. Wemby's 8-foot wingspan, unmatched coordination, and feather-soft touch makes it extremely hard to deter him once he has two feet planted in the paint.
Wembanyama's case extends beyond the offense, however. He is a historically great defensive playmaker already. He is the only NBA player ever to register 150+ blocks and 150+ assists in the same season — a feat he accomplished in 48 games. Wembanyama leads the NBA in blocks (3.2) and his hands are active in passing lanes (1.1 steals). With the mobility to guard in space and the instincts to match, Wembanyama is already the league's most intimidating rim protector. Even when he's beat, that 8-foot wingspan goes a long way toward recovering.
There's a strong chance Wembanyama is on DPOY ballots by season's end. The dude just recorded 10 blocks in a single game. Holmgren might be on those very same ballots, but Wembanyama's blanketing presence in the paint in undeniable at this point. Combined with his rapid evolution as an on-ball engine and off-ball finisher, and it's hard to keep him out of the No. 1 spot, even with the Spurs' team-wide struggles.