NBA Awards Rankings: Victor Wembanyama enters All-Star break on superstar trajectory
An updated look at the NBA Rookie of the Year race entering the 2024 All-Star break.
16.7 PPG | 7.6 RPG | 2.7 APG | .535 FG% | .393 3P% | .773 FT%
Chet Holmgren would run away with Rookie of the Year in any other season. He has been extremely efficient and impactful on both ends for the West's No. 2 seed. Holmgren has a legitimate All-Star snub case. He has a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year case. And yes, he's still in the mix for this award.
The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't a top-five defense and offense without Holmgren in the middle. He has been a genuine top-shelf rim protector, offering elite instincts and mobility in the five spot — not to mention a 7-foot-6 wingspan that can leave drivers battling a solar eclipse. There is endless schematic versatility baked into Holmgren. He can defend switches, operate as a weak-side roamer, or man the middle. The 21-year-old is averaging 2.6 blocks, which is fourth behind only Walker Kessler, Brook Lopez, and the No. 1 rookie on this list.
OKC's lineup is brimming with elite defenders, but Holmgren is the glue that ties it all together. It's a similar story on the offensive end. Holmgren has been afforded opportunities to face up and self-create on the wing, but he's mainly a source of connective tissue. He makes quick decisions as a short roll passer. He can finish off lobs or space out to the 3-point line. Essentially, Holmgren is the perfect stretch five — proficient from deep, with the ball skills and intelligence necessary to beat closeouts and pick apart errant rotations. He is an elite vertical threat and an elite perimeter threat. That is a rare, extremely valuable combination.
The case for Holmgren is built around team success and his ability to immediately impact winning. The case against him is based on the talent around him. It's the equivalent of penalizing an MVP candidate who has more "help." Holmgren is not OKC's primary engine and he has a lot of support on both ends. Factor in the absurd stretch of production from his primary counterpart in this race, and Holmgren is presently operating at a disadvantage.