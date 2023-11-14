Fansided

NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: Isaiah Collier makes strong first impression

The CBB season is officially in full swing. Here's who is rising and falling on the NBA Draft front.

By Christopher Kline

Arthur Kaluma, Isaiah Collier
Arthur Kaluma, Isaiah Collier / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
NBA Draft stock down: Aday Mara, UCLA

After a lengthy eligibility battle with the NCAA, Spaniard Aday Mara was cleared to play in UCLA's season opener against Saint Francis. He only played five minutes, however, before making an 11-minute cameo in the Bruins' follow-up game against Lafayette.

It's early, and Mara should see his role expand as the season progresses and he gets more familiar with his teammates. Mara was a highly successful teenager overseas and his physical profile — 7-foot-3, 240 pounds — is well suited to college basketball's more interior style of play.

Mara projects as an elite rim protector and lob threat with top-10 upside, but that's contingent on UCLA actually playing him. NBA teams are already gun-shy when it comes to selecting drop coverage bigs in the lottery, and it would be fair to liken Mara to Connecticut's Donovan Clingan — a sophomore returnee with a pronounced role for the reigning champs. If lottery teams are in the market for a towering shot-blocker, Clingan has the early jump.

NBA Draft stock down: Tyrese Proctor, Duke

It's too early to panic about Tyrese Proctor, but after a summer of hype surrounding his impending sophomore breakout, it's hard not to be slightly underwhelmed by the immediate results. He struggled in Duke's loss to Arizona, shooting 1-for-6 from beyond the arc and managing eight points on 33.3 percent shooting overall.

For Proctor, the next step will have to involve improvement as a scorer. He's a brilliant playmaker who is starting to keep defenders more off balance with his creativity as a ball-handler, but until the scoring comes around in full, his NBA ceiling will appear limited.

