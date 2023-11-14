NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: Isaiah Collier makes strong first impression
The CBB season is officially in full swing. Here's who is rising and falling on the NBA Draft front.
NBA Draft: College basketball games to watch this week
- No. 9 Duke at No. 18 Michigan State — Nov. 14 at 7:00 PM E.T.
The Blue Devils get a chance to bounce back from the Arizona upset in another high-profile showdown. The Spartans aren't loaded with future NBA talent, but Xavier Booker merits monitoring on top of Duke's typical spate of prospects. Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain in the backcourt warrant special attention.
- No. 4 Marquette at No. 23 Illinois — Nov. 14 at 8:00 PM E.T.
Marquette has a few potential NBA dudes, highlighted by senior forward Oso Ighodaro. He's a smart and savvy 'vet' by college standards, and his unique flourishes as a scorer and passer at 6-foot-9 could make him a first round sleeper. Illinois has a couple highly interesting returners, Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr., who would have been drafted last season.
- No. 1 Kansas at No. 17 Kentucky — Nov. 14 at 9:30 PM E.T.
The Tuesday slate in positively loaded, folks. Elmarko Jackson came on stronger in his second game with the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks. It can be difficult for freshmen to carve out consistent roles on more experienced contenders, but Jackson has lottery upside and a boatload of talent. He could get a crack at defending Kentucky's D.J. Wagner. Jackson is a strong, bullish defender. Wagner loves to attack the middle of the defense. Also, keep your eyes peeled for potential No. 1 sleeper Justin Edwards on the wing for the Wildcats.
- Georgia at No. 12 Miami — Nov. 17 at 3:30 PM E.T.
Miami is home to a couple interesting second-round prospects. Wooga Poplar is must-watch TV due to his explosive forays to the rim and Matthew Cleveland is looking to break back onto NBA radars after transferring from Florida State. UGA presents the Hurricanes with SEC athletes and a decent early-season test.
- No. 5 Connecticut at Indiana — Nov. 19 at 1:00 PM E.T.
What a treat. Connecticut no longer has Jordan Hawkins scorching the nets, but the reigning champs are a legitimate contender with a couple bonafide top-10 draft talents in freshman Stephon Castle and sophomore Donovan Clingan. The frontcourt matchup in this game is particularly interesting, with Indiana's Kel'el Ware looking to reassert his lottery-level talent after a difficult freshman season at Oregon. Ware has already popped in a bigger role, but his ability to challenge Clingan as a floor-spacer with light feet sets the stage for a potential statement game. Also, look to see if Mackenzie Mgbako gets a chance to guard any of UConn's high-octane perimeter weapons.