NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: It is Bub Carrington's world

Pittsburgh freshman Carlton "Bub" Carrington is the freshman standout of college basketball's first month. Here's how the NBA Draft landscape is shifting in late November.

By Christopher Kline

Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh basketball
Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh basketball / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA Draft: College basketball games to watch this week

  • No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky — Nov. 28 at 7:30 PM E.T.

A typical must-watch, marquee Kentucky matchup on ESPN. The Wildcats are flushed with potential NBA talent, but keep a special eye on Miami guard Wooga Poplar. He's a highlight-reel athlete, but a recent surge in 3-point shooting has opened up the floor and launced him into the first round conversation. Plus, Hurricanes wing Matthew Cleveland could face a few intriguing defensive challenges.

  • No. 14 Texas A&M at Virginia — Nov. 29 at 7:15 PM E.T.

A chance to catch Ryan Dunn and his menacing defense on national TV against a ranked opponent. Plus, watch Virginia guard Reece Beekman, who has been on draft radars for a while. He's off to a slow start offensively, but the Cavaliers are a perennial winner in need of an early-season statement.

  • Colorado at No. 20 Colorado State — Nov. 29 at 9:00 PM E.T.

It may not be as exciting as the football game, but the Colorado-CSU rivalry should translate well to the hardwood. This is a great chance to see Buffs freshman Cody Williams tackle a ranked opponent. It has been a compelling start to the season for the younger brother of OKC forward Jalen Williams. He's hitting his 3s, fluidly attacking the rim, and creating a lot of good chaos on defense. Williams is on the rise, for sure.

  • No. 4 Connecticut at No. 5 Kansas — Dec. 1 at 9:00 PM E.T.

The Huskies are undefeated with the look of a contender. Donovan Clingan has been a beast in the middle and Stephon Castle looks the part of a lottery guard. Also on NBA Draft radars is Alex Karaban, who is surging with 16.0 points and 1.2 blocks per game as a redshirt sophomore. He's a flexible stretch-four who should test the staunch Kansas defense. On the other end, Kevin McCullar is another early-season riser. He has gone from elite defender to elite all-around player, upping his involvement as a ball-handler and slasher atop the Jayhawks' offensive hierarchy.

  • USC at No. 11 Gonzaga — Dec. 2 at 10:00 PM E.T.

Isaiah Collier has been a standout for USC, but the Trojans have suffered a couple tough losses early in the campaign. This will be by far Collier's biggest test, facing a pro-style team with a ton of fringe NBA talent. Also monitor Kobe Johnson, the all-world defensive wing who is starting to generate first round buzz for USC. Bronny James is also nearing his return...

  • Clemson at Pittsburgh — Dec. 3 at 2:00 PM E.T.

Watch. Bub. Carrington.

