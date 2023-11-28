NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: It is Bub Carrington's world
Pittsburgh freshman Carlton "Bub" Carrington is the freshman standout of college basketball's first month. Here's how the NBA Draft landscape is shifting in late November.
NBA Draft: College basketball games to watch this week
- No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky — Nov. 28 at 7:30 PM E.T.
A typical must-watch, marquee Kentucky matchup on ESPN. The Wildcats are flushed with potential NBA talent, but keep a special eye on Miami guard Wooga Poplar. He's a highlight-reel athlete, but a recent surge in 3-point shooting has opened up the floor and launced him into the first round conversation. Plus, Hurricanes wing Matthew Cleveland could face a few intriguing defensive challenges.
- No. 14 Texas A&M at Virginia — Nov. 29 at 7:15 PM E.T.
A chance to catch Ryan Dunn and his menacing defense on national TV against a ranked opponent. Plus, watch Virginia guard Reece Beekman, who has been on draft radars for a while. He's off to a slow start offensively, but the Cavaliers are a perennial winner in need of an early-season statement.
- Colorado at No. 20 Colorado State — Nov. 29 at 9:00 PM E.T.
It may not be as exciting as the football game, but the Colorado-CSU rivalry should translate well to the hardwood. This is a great chance to see Buffs freshman Cody Williams tackle a ranked opponent. It has been a compelling start to the season for the younger brother of OKC forward Jalen Williams. He's hitting his 3s, fluidly attacking the rim, and creating a lot of good chaos on defense. Williams is on the rise, for sure.
- No. 4 Connecticut at No. 5 Kansas — Dec. 1 at 9:00 PM E.T.
The Huskies are undefeated with the look of a contender. Donovan Clingan has been a beast in the middle and Stephon Castle looks the part of a lottery guard. Also on NBA Draft radars is Alex Karaban, who is surging with 16.0 points and 1.2 blocks per game as a redshirt sophomore. He's a flexible stretch-four who should test the staunch Kansas defense. On the other end, Kevin McCullar is another early-season riser. He has gone from elite defender to elite all-around player, upping his involvement as a ball-handler and slasher atop the Jayhawks' offensive hierarchy.
- USC at No. 11 Gonzaga — Dec. 2 at 10:00 PM E.T.
Isaiah Collier has been a standout for USC, but the Trojans have suffered a couple tough losses early in the campaign. This will be by far Collier's biggest test, facing a pro-style team with a ton of fringe NBA talent. Also monitor Kobe Johnson, the all-world defensive wing who is starting to generate first round buzz for USC. Bronny James is also nearing his return...
- Clemson at Pittsburgh — Dec. 3 at 2:00 PM E.T.
Watch. Bub. Carrington.