NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: It is Bub Carrington's world
Pittsburgh freshman Carlton "Bub" Carrington is the freshman standout of college basketball's first month. Here's how the NBA Draft landscape is shifting in late November.
NBA Draft stock down: Ron Holland, G-League Ignite
He's standing strong at No. 1 on a lot of boards and it's far too early to panic about Ron Holland. Still, his safety at the top is more a product of his peers' inadequacy than his own performance. Holland and the Ignite are off to a bumpy start. He's averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on .429/.227/.444 splits — with a particularly ugly 4.6 turnovers.
Ball security has been a huge problem for the entire Ignite team, but Holland especially needs to slow down. He plays like an Olympic sprinter, which leads to brilliant flourishes of defensive playmaking (1.7 steals) and incredible athletic displays in transition. But, it also leads to rushed shots, ill-conceived passes, and sloppy handles. His self-creation upside is hypothetical until he can read the floor better and add new gears to his repertoire.
He's still a top-five lock right now, but it's fair to have doubts about how Holland's offense will translate to the next level. At least based on what we've seen so far.
NBA Draft stock down: Elmarko Jackson, Kansas
Freshman guards are typically volatile bets. Elmarko Jackson is an undeniable athlete and talent, but he's starting to feel more like a sophomore or junior NBA commit, rather than a surefire one-and-done. Part of that is limited opportunity — he's starting, but averaging only 22.0 minutes per game for No. 5 Kansas — and part of it is that classic rookie inconsistency. He's slashing .360/.200/.938, averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 assists with 1.7 turnovers.
There are positive indicators long term. The free throw success could preceed future growth in the 3-point department. Jackson remains a potent driver, blessed with an elite first step and the strength to initiate contact and finish through traffic. Sub out his field goal percentage for his 2-point percentage, .467, and the profile looks a bit rosier. Still not great, but not god awful. He's not a turnover machine either, which is promising in a young guard.
Jackson will need time to find his footing, but he's not a lost cause by any stretch.
NBA Draft stock down: D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
The immediate success of Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham has shined a bright spotlight on D.J. Wagner, who was billed as Kentucky's star point guard and next lottery pick. He still has time to regain form, but Wagner is slashing .410/.269/.762 and struggling to generate advantages to the extent he did in high school.
At 6-foot-3, Wagner is a bursty driver whose ability to shift gears and accelerate on a dime has always papered over grave 3-point concerns. But, if Wagner can't create angles and finish at the rim, his impact is greatly diminished. He's a walking paint touch, but defenders don't have to respect him behind the arc right now and his finishing craft has not translated to college — yet.
All of this comes with the 'yet' caveat, of course. It's too early to jump ship.