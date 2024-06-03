NBA insider identifies 3 free agents 76ers most likely to re-sign
The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be a major factor in this offseason's free agency but will likely try to retain some of their veterans who played for them last season. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Kyle Lowry, Nicolas Batum and Kelly Oubre Jr. are the players the 76ers would most like to bring back.
That coule mean the 76ers either aren't interested in Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Robert Covington or De'Anthony Melton, or simply think they can fill those roster spots with a better value.
This comes as the Sixers have major cap space this offseason, as much as $65 million. All three of these veterans will likely have multiple suitors as each had strong seasons in their roles. Kelly Oubre Jr averaged the most as the forward was able to average 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 44 percent shooting from the floor.
Oubre is likely a better fit to be in a reserve role but he can be a rotation player for a contender. Kyle Lowry is nearing the end of his career as the Raptor legend is only two years away from being 40. Still, the guard averaged 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists on his way to being a solid backup point guard.
Finally, Batum might not have the most eye-popping stats at 2 points per game this season but the wing is still a solid defender and can space the floor if needed. As the Sixers lay out their battle plan for their offseason, it makes sense that they want to re-sign all three of them.
Even if the franchise is able to land a big fish in Paul George or LeBron James, they will likely need a couple of veterans who can come off the bench and provide solid minutes in the regular season and postseason. All three of these have proven that they can be dependable role players when called upon.
Yes, they can all probably get bigger offers from other franchises but the Sixers will offer these veterans a chance to win a title in an extremely weak East. With how little the Sixers could end up having after making a big signing for an All-NBA veteran and then signing another solid starter, they might not be able to afford all three.