5 NBA players most likely to crack 70 points next
Monday night saw a points explosion in the NBA, as Joel Embiid went for 70 to embarrass the Spurs and Karl-Anthony Towns put up 62 in a losing effort against the Hornets. What NBA stars are most likely to go off next?
2. Luka Doncic
There are a few key factors to look for when determining which NBA player is likely to score a boatload of points on any given night. Are they their team's primary scorer? Is the ball in their hands on nearly every possession? Do they get to the free-throw line a lot? Do they play a lot of minutes? Are they capable of getting hot for prolonged stretches?
Luka Doncic answers every one of those questions with a resounding yes. The Mavericks' star is one of the highest-usage players in the league, and he trails only Joel Embiid with 33.6 points per game. Doncic is fifth in the league with 36.9 minutes per game, and no team's offense is more heliocentric than Dallas', with Luka as its sun.
Doncic racked up 60 points to set his career high against the Knicks just over a year ago, and he's scored at least 50 six times. The Mavericks are undefeated in those games, which could incentivize Luka to shoot for the moon more often.
Running mate Kyrie Irving has only played 27 out of a possible 43 games this season, and he's currently dealing with multiple nagging injuries. If he misses more time, Luka could take over. Even with Kyrie in the lineup, the Mavs' February schedule is looking juicy, with back-to-back home dates against the Wizards and Spurs, plus a trip to MSG to play the Knicks.