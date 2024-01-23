5 NBA players most likely to crack 70 points next
Monday night saw a points explosion in the NBA, as Joel Embiid went for 70 to embarrass the Spurs and Karl-Anthony Towns put up 62 in a losing effort against the Hornets. What NBA stars are most likely to go off next?
3. Steph Curry
At 18-22, the Warriors currently sit 12th in the stacked Western Conference. Not much has gone right for Golden State this year on or off the court, from Draymond Green's antics and suspensions to the tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.
Whenever Steve Kerr has needed something good to happen for his team in the past, he's leaned on Steph Curry, and the electric guard has always answered the call. With his outside shooting prowess and ability to feed off the crowd, Steph can get hot like no other player in the world, so what better time than now to break his team out of a rut and turn the season around?
Steph's career-high was a 62-burger he put on Portland two years ago, but even in his advancing age, he's capable of beating that. Golden State hasn't yet faced Indiana this year, but a road date with the up-tempo, defense-averse Pacers could be just the recipe for a Chef Curry points buffet. Remember that this is a man who has scored 28 points in a single quarter on two separate occasions. It's only a matter of time until he lights it up again.