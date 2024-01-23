5 NBA players most likely to crack 70 points next
Monday night saw a points explosion in the NBA, as Joel Embiid went for 70 to embarrass the Spurs and Karl-Anthony Towns put up 62 in a losing effort against the Hornets. What NBA stars are most likely to go off next?
4. Donovan Mitchell
Only 14 times in NBA history has a player scored 70 points, but with Embiid's display last night, three of those instances have happened in the past two seasons. Dame Lillard hung 71 on the Rockets as a member of the Blazers last year, but now that he's a member of the Bucks, it's unlikely that he'll get such a dominant share of the ball while playing next to Giannis to make such an eye-popping number happen again.
The other player to score 71 last year was Donovan Mitchell, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him go nuts again. The Cavs guard made Brooklyn fly all the way to Paris earlier this month, only to get quarante-cinq points dropped on them once they got there.
Mitchell's backcourt mate, Darius Garland, hasn't played since December 14th after suffering a fractured jaw against the Celtics, and he's not the only Cavalier on the shelf, as Evan Mobley has been out even longer with a knee injury. Mitchell has stepped up in their absence, leading Cleveland to a winning streak of eight games and counting, but outside of his 45-point outburst against Brooklyn, he hasn't really lit up the scoreboard more than he usually does. Still, with upcoming dates against the Pistons and Spurs, it wouldn't be a shock to see him repeat his feat from a year ago.