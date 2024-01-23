5 NBA players most likely to crack 70 points next
Monday night saw a points explosion in the NBA, as Joel Embiid went for 70 to embarrass the Spurs and Karl-Anthony Towns put up 62 in a losing effort against the Hornets. What NBA stars are most likely to go off next?
The NBA is experiencing an offensive revolution. The Sacramento Kings set the record for the highest offensive rating in history last season, yet five teams have surpassed that mark this year. Points are up across the NBA, which is why we shouldn't be surprised at the individual efforts put forth last night.
For those that missed it, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 points and nearly killed Hornets announcer Eric Collins, and he wasn't even the biggest story of the night, as Joel Embiid dropped a 70-spot on the Spurs. That both performances occurred on the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game is more than a little spooky.
NBA teams are only getting better offensively, and the game's most dynamic scorers have become increasingly unguardable. The bottom teams in the league are historically bad, so it won't be long until the stars align again and we see another star go supernova. Who could be the next player to hang up a huge number?
5. Trae Young
With the Hawks rumored to be shopping Dejounte Murray, there may soon be little competition for touches in Atlanta. Young has cooled off in January after a blistering December that saw him average over 30 points per game, but he's always been a streaky scorer. He's scored 36 against the Spurs and 40 against the Wizards in the past month, so we know he's capable of going off against bad teams -- if his hot-and-cold 3-point shooting runs hot on the right night, a big number could be in play.
The Hawks currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, which makes them the last play-in team as of now. If Murray gets traded away for draft picks or young players who aren't ready to contribute immediately, Atlanta could fall out of the race entirely, which could embolden Young to start chucking.
Young has shown in the past that he's capable of popping off, setting his career high with 56 points against the Blazers last year. Don't be surprised if he's the next NBA player to make Kevin Durant do this: