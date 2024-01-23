Hornets commentator shrieks bloody murder as KAT rains 3s on Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets have one of the most beloved play-by-play announcers in the NBA in the form of Eric Collins. His reaction to Karl-Anthony Towns' prolific jump shooting is the latest example of why he's become so popular.
By Lior Lampert
On a night where reigning MVP Joel Embiid scored 70 points, Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns was overshadowed despite making NBA history.
Towns set an NBA record for most threes made by a center in a single game (10) against the Charlotte Hornets, causing their play-by-play announcer Eric Collins to shriek at one point during the game.
Towns scored 62 points, shooting 21-of-33 from the floor and 10-of-14 from beyond the arc in what will go down as a historic performance. KAT scored 44 points by halftime, scoring 22 in each of the first two quarters, including a stretch in the second period where he recorded 15 consecutive points for the Wolves.
During his second-quarter hot streak, Towns confidently stepped into a 31-foot three-pointer and drained it with ease, which prompted an incredible reaction from Collins during the Hornets’ broadcast on Bally Sports South:
Who is Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins?
Collins has been a member of the Hornets broadcasting booth for eight seasons. He’s become known for his enthusiasm and energy during Hornets games, making him one of the most beloved NBA play-by-play announcers. Recently, he was nominated for 2023 “Sportscaster of the Year” honors by the National Sports Media Association of North Carolina for his efforts.
At that point in the contest, Towns was 8-of-8 after sinking the long-distance jump shot, a feat deserving of that type of acknowledgment from Collins.
Somehow, Towns’ heroic efforts were not enough for the Timberwolves to prevail at home against a reeling Hornets team. Charlotte went on to win the game 128-125, advancing to 10-31 at the midway point of the regular season and giving Collins plenty to get excited about during a back-and-forth contest.