NBA Power Rankings: 3 sleepers who could make a second-half run at the title
These three teams have an opportunity to turn heads and make a second-half run at the NBA Championship.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Finals Sleepers Power Rankings: 2. Dallas Mavericks
Don’t look now, but the Dallas Mavericks are coming.
Trailing the New Orleans Pelicans by one game for the sixth seed in the West and a chance to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Mavs seem to have found their rhythm ahead of the All-Star break winners of six straight games and seven of their last 10.
Dallas’ moves ahead of the trade deadline have made an immediate impact, most notably center Daniel Gafford.
Gafford is averaging 15.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 61.3 percent from the floor in his first three contests with the Mavericks, in 21.3 minutes per game. His presence gives Dallas two premiere shot-blocking and rim-running big men to pair with their superstar backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, in addition to rookie center Dereck Lively II.
With an improved supporting cast around Doncic and Irving following the acquisition of Gafford as well as wing P.J. Washington, the Mavs have a chance to be legitimate threats in the West.
Doncic is on the shortlist of MVP contenders for his efforts this season while Irving is a star with a proven playoff track record and championship pedigree. They can both be the best player on the floor and take over a best-of-seven series, making them a force to be reckoned with come playoff time.
Basketball Reference gives the Mavs a 0.3 percent chance of winning the NBA Finals this year.