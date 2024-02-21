NBA Power Rankings: 3 sleepers who could make a second-half run at the title
These three teams have an opportunity to turn heads and make a second-half run at the NBA Championship.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Finals Sleepers Power Rankings: 1. New York Knicks
After taking the league by storm with a 14-2 record in January, the New York Knicks limped into All-Star Weekend thanks to a slew of injuries. Following a nine-game winning streak from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1, the Knicks dropped five of their last six games heading into the break.
However, the Knicks find themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and are still in contention for the No. 2 seed in the East with a 33-22 record.
The Knicks are one of three teams in the NBA who rank within the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, joining the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder – two teams regarded as legitimate title contenders this season. So, why is New York not being mentioned as a potential threat to win it all this season?
Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartensin, and Bojan Bogdanovic are all dealing with ailments that forced them to miss games ahead of the All-Star break, but reinforcements are on the way.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau anticipates having DiVincenzo, Hartenstein, and Bogdanovic return to the court when the team returns to action on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Thibodeau also noted that while Randle, Anunoby, and Robinson are still working their way back to the lineup, they are progressing and hopeful to return to the team ahead of the playoffs. At full strength, the Knicks boast arguably the league’s deepest roster.
New York has a legitimate superstar point guard in first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson and a talented co-star in Julius Randle, surrounded by high-energy players, capable three-point shooters, and a stellar center duo whose presence is felt near the rim.
The Knicks have a 2.9 percent chance of winning the title this season in the eyes of Basketball Reference, but they will be tough to eliminate in a seven-game series come playoff time.