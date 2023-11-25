NBA Rookie of the Year ladder: Big rise from Brandon Miller in Week 4
With a bigger opportunity than most, it's time to start paying attention to Brandon Miller in the Rookie of the Year race.
It's probably a stretch to say Chet Holmgren has the award locked up — Wembanyama is too good, and there's more than enough time for the Spurs to make prudent adjustments — but right now, the race isn't particularly close. Wemby has the counting stats, but Holmgren is smashing the efficiency categories for the No. 2 seed in the West. He is the second-best player on a genuine contender, with his experience as a "redshirt" rookie clearly paying off.
Holmgren had a year to learn OKC's system and his fit within it. It's difficult to overstate the value that holds, especially when Holmgren has so much talent around him. The Thunder are flushed with quality ball-handlers and decision-makers who can set up Holmgren in advantageous positions, unlike his 7-foot-plus counterpart in the No. 2 spot.
For the season, Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on .557/.434/.877 splits in 29.7 minutes. Even after a recent fall back to earth, his shooting numbers are through the roof. He's a legitimate sniper from 3-point range, with the skill flexibility to attack errant closeouts, penetrate on drives, and make decisions on the move. He loves to grab-and-go in transition. In the halfcourt, he's a potent lob threat when paired with OKC's myriad playmakers.
The defense is also beyond comparison as far as rookies are concerned. Both Wemby and Thompson deserve legitimate All-Defense consideration at their current pace, but Holmgren is a finely-tuned rim protector with the mobility to swallow space and the instincts to consistently alter shots in the paint. His 7-foot-7 wingspan has been put to stellar use, averaging 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
The Thunder are a postseason threat from the looks of it, and Holmgren's arrival has been the primary reason for their leap.