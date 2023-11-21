NBA rumors: 3 star trades the Kings could make to take the next step
The Kings are reportedly motivated to add a third star around Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox and has the requisite ammunition to facilitate a deal.
Is there a mutual attraction between Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Zach LaVine, and the Kings?
The three stars Charania listed by name -- Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Zach LaVine -- have all been rumored to be on the trade block for varying reasons. Siakam and Anunoby are both in the final year of their deal and have yet to reach an agreement on an extension with the Toronto Raptors, Anunoby has a player option for 2024-25 at $19.9 million that is expected to be declined, and LaVine and the Chicago Bulls, after a disappointing 5-10 start, have publicly announced they are open to exploring a trade. LaVine has two more years left on his deal after 2023-24 before a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27.
The length of team control could be a sticking point for the Kings in negotiations. During Charania’s explanation of the Kings’ capacity to make a star trade, Williams and Chandler visibly began laughing at the idea that the Kings were a “destination,” with Williams rhetorically asking Charania, “Have you ever been to Sacramento?”
The Kings have long been considered a non-destination by NBA players due to the city's notoriously tame nightlife. While the city is deemed a small market, it is possibly the largest, with a metro population of 2,363,730 and a TV market size of 1.42 million. However, Williams did concede, “Now, when they get there, they’ll probably fall in love with the fanbase. Sacramento is one of the great places to play, great basketball environment.”