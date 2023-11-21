NBA rumors: 3 star trades the Kings could make to take the next step
The Kings are reportedly motivated to add a third star around Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox and has the requisite ammunition to facilitate a deal.
Should the Kings trade for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, or Zach LaVine?
Williams and Chandler’s view that Sacramento is an undesirable landing spot for a star NBA player ought to be taken seriously, especially for a player in the final year of their deal. The assets and contracts needed to land either Siakam or Anunoby will hamstring the Kings’ ability to make another major move for years. Landing a player for half a season, only to see them leave, would cripple their ability to contend at the highest level and leave them in a far worse position than they are already in.
If the Kings were to trade for Siakam or Anunoby, there would likely need to be a very firm commitment between the two parties on an extension, and that’s before a trade can even be completed. With how complicated a trade for one of the two Raptors could be, the Kings may view the length of LaVine’s contract as an asset, even though much of the league is rumored to regard it as a detriment.
The Kings sit at 8-5 but sport the 19th-best net rating at minus-0.3, worse than the Toronto Raptors. Even though their underlying metrics are middling, there’s reason to believe their record is more indicative of their true talent. Three of their five losses have come by 36, 25, and 18 points, dragging down their net rating.
At the moment, the Kings are not true championship contenders, but they’re still a good team. The question is, are they one piece away, and is that piece available?