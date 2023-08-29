NBA Rumors: 4 untouchable Lakers not named LeBron James
The Lakers have revamped their roster, trading for and developing a slew of cornerstones who could be in L.A. long after LeBron leaves.
4 untouchable Lakers besides LeBron James: 3. Rui Hachimura
Rui Hachimura was another player who was acquired midseason last year for the Lakers, in a trade that sent him to the Lakers and the Wizards received Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.
Hachimura played 33 regular season games for the Lakers last season and he averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds on 49/30/72 shooting splits, mainly coming off the bench. He proved himself to be a valuable asset to the Lakers in the postseason where he averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds but with scorching efficiency, shooting 57 percent from the field, 49 percent from 3, and 88 percent from the free-throw line.
Hachimura's performance in the playoffs brought light to the Lakers of the type of player he could be. He can be an ultra efficient scorer off the bench and spark plug for when the Lakers are struggling. Those types of players are so valuable to a championship team.
Hachimura is 6-foot-8, 230 lbs with a wingspan that's 7-foot-2. His ability to shoot at his size makes him a very trustable player alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. His size also allows him to be a disruptor on the defensive side of the ball as well.
The beauty of Hachimura is that he is essentially the exact opposite of Jarred Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is a defensive energizer while Hachimura is the offensive energizer off the bench. When Vanderbilt's lack of offensive ability starts to hurt the Lakers then they go sub in Hachimura to change the tide.