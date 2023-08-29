NBA Rumors: 4 untouchable Lakers not named LeBron James
The Lakers have revamped their roster, trading for and developing a slew of cornerstones who could be in L.A. long after LeBron leaves.
4 untouchable Lakers besides LeBron James: 2. Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves went from an undrafted player in the 2021 NBA draft to one of the best players on the Lakers. Last season Reaves averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 53/40/86 shooting splits. He was so efficient, that he finished fourth in the league in true shooting percentage.
Reaves was mainly a really good role player for the majority of last season but where he showed he could be a star for the Lakers was after the Russell Westbrook trade and the playoffs. In the last 27 games of the season, he averaged 16.5 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists on 58/46/84 shooting splits. He started the last 10 games of that stretch and as a starter, he averaged 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 57/49/90 shooting splits.
When the postseason came around he was just as spectacular as he was closing out the season. In the playoffs, Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, on 46/44/90 shooting splits. In the Western Conference Finals, he averaged 21.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, on 55/56/100 shooting splits.
His performance to close out the season and in the postseason convinced the Lakers that they had to bring him back at all costs. Luckily for them, no other team offered him a contract so they brought him back on a bargain.
Reaves can do everything. He can shoot at a high level, score at an efficient level, is a good playmaker, and solid defender. He is the perfect guard and third star for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He can take on the scoring load if one of them doesn't have it that night and is another secondary playmaker next to LeBron James.
The Lakers would not be in a position to compete for a championship this year if they and LeBron James didn't believe in Austin Reaves and his ability to be a third star. It is safe to say that the Lakers consider him to be untouchable.