NBA rumors: 76ers-Buddy Hield connection, Olynyk suitors revealed, Mavs trade target
- Mavs target Bobby Portis in trade centered on Grant Williams
- Three teams interested in Utah's Kelly Olynyk
- 76ers targeting Pacers' Buddy Hield at trade deadline
The Dallas Mavericks are discussing trades centered on 25-year-old Grant Williams, who signed a four-year, $53.4 million contract in the offseason. It has been a mildly disappointing debut season for Williams, whose defense has regressed amid concerns about his conditioning. He's averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on .413/.376/.745 splits in 26.4 minutes.
One trade framework the Mavs have discussed, per NBA insider Marc Stein, is a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks involving Bobby Portis Jr. The Bucks are reluctant to part with Portis, but perimeter defense has become a major weakness for Doc Rivers' squad. Williams can defend a couple positions in the frontcourt and his high-I.Q., physical approach could aid the Bucks' title pursuit.
For Dallas, Portis would obviously be a tremendous addition. He is once again a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on .495/.377/.779 splits in 23.9 minutes. He's a tad undersized in the five spot at 6-foot-10, but Portis plays with a brute-force physicality that endears him to coaches and fans alike. He's an intense competitor and the Mavs would benefit significantly from his presence in the second unit.
Portis is due roughly $38 million over the next three seasons. It's unclear how much Dallas would need to attach to Williams to get a deal across the finish line, but the Mavs are also in need of size and defense on the perimeter. So, if Portis is the ultimate target with Williams, expect Dallas to use Tim Hardaway Jr. and other assets to look for a 3-and-D wing.