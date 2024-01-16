NBA rumors: Alex Caruso untouchable, Kyle Kuzma's trade price tag, Alec Burks rising trade value
- The Bulls keep saying Alex Caruso is untouchable
- A Kyle Kuzma trade won't come cheap
- Alec Burks' trade value rising exponentially
NBA Rumors: A Kyle Kuzma trade won't come cheap
For as bad as the Pistons have been, the Washington Wizards have been almost as dreadful. They're currently the second-worst team in the NBA with a 7-32 record, and their loss against the Pistons will only push them closer to the bottom of the league. Washington was expected to be one of the worst teams in the league after the Bradley Beal trade, but 7-32 is quite bad.
With Washington playing so poorly, they'll certainly be trade deadline sellers. Players on expiring contracts like Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet could be decent trade pieces, but also veterans who don't necessarily fit with their timeline could be moved for the right deal. Their best player, Kyle Kuzma, fits that category.
Kuzma signed a four-year deal worth $90 million this past offseason. While that might seem expensive, in today's NBA money it's really not. Kuzma is on a very reasonable contract for a player of his skillset, and with that in mind, the Wizards have high hopes when it comes to trading him.
Kuzma can add a lot of value to a team trying to win a championship with his ability to score the ball at all three levels and also rebound at a solid clip. This season he's averaging 22.4 points per game on 45.6/34.8/78.8 shooting splits to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His scoring will undoubtedly take a dip if he is traded, but his efficiency would improve in theory, as Kuzma would see more open looks as a third or fourth option instead of the clear top option.
While a Kuzma trade would be fun, don't count on it, as league sources reportedly believe that Washington is seeking two first-round picks or something equivalent to that value for Kuzma according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie (subscription required). That's not a price many contenders will be rushing to meet even for a player as good as Kuzma.