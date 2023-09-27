NBA rumors: Austin Reaves makes bold claim, Harden could no-show, how the Nets patched things up with Ben Simmons
In today's NBA rumors — Why Austin Reaves believes in this Lakers team, the likelihood James Harden attends training camp, and how the Nets repaired their relationship with Ben Simmons.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Austin Reaves makes bold claim
Austin Reaves was recently a guest on the Lowe Post podcast, where he talked with ESPN's Zach Lowe about his summer with Team USA, his golf game, and the Los Angeles Lakers' chances next season.
In response to Zach Lowe saying people don't know what to make of the Lakers team, Reaves said, “I would argue we probably have the most talented roster in the league, from top to bottom,”
Specifically, Reaves thinks the opportunity to go through training camp together will do wonders for the Lakers' chemistry and give the team time to mesh as a whole.
After losing to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers have added several new players. For example, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes are all new additions to the purple and gold. Aside from adding key players, the Lakers are also returning a strong core that's already proven effective in the Western Conference. With Reaves, Vanderbilt, James, Davis, and Hachimura all returning, the Lakers look to make a deep run this year. Hopefully, this early manifestation by Reaves doesn't come back to haunt the Lakers.