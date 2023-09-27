NBA rumors: Austin Reaves makes bold claim, Harden could no-show, how the Nets patched things up with Ben Simmons
In today's NBA rumors — Why Austin Reaves believes in this Lakers team, the likelihood James Harden attends training camp, and how the Nets repaired their relationship with Ben Simmons.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: James Harden could no-show to 76ers training camp
Harden's presence at training camp is the latest twist in the James Harden Philadelphia 76ers drama. Sixers beat writer, Keith Pompey said he doesn't expect Harden to attend the 76ers media day. During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pompey said, "I don't expect him to be[at media day on Monday], I don't."
Harden requested a trade from the Sixers and hoped to join the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Sixers are not willing to trade Harden. This would explain Harden's Daryl-Morey-is-a-liar-and-I-won't-be-a-part-of-any-organization-he's-a-part-of vibe.
The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote last month that, "a source close to Harden reiterated that the 10-time All-Star and former MVP no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp." Amick also referred to Harden's messy breakups with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, writing, "the team that refused to grant Harden’s trade wishes learned the hard way that he’s quite good at staring contests."
Will Harden concede? Is he determined to become a Los Angeles Clipper? On Oct. 2, the 76ers will hold their media day. Training camp follows on Oct. 3. Will Harden show? Even if it's just to stir the pot? Maybe he realizes, "Hey, my stock as a player/teammate is tanking. I've got to do something to improve the optics here." and just suits up for the 76ers this season? Either way, we'll get those answers on Oct. 2.