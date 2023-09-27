NBA rumors: Austin Reaves makes bold claim, Harden could no-show, how the Nets patched things up with Ben Simmons
In today's NBA rumors — Why Austin Reaves believes in this Lakers team, the likelihood James Harden attends training camp, and how the Nets repaired their relationship with Ben Simmons.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: How the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons got back on track
Ben Simmons, the three-time All-Star is finally entering an NBA season healthy, and the Brooklyn Nets couldn't be more excited. Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline. However, Simmons didn't play a minute that season due to mental health issues and a back injury.
Last season, Simmons played only 42 games following herniated disk surgery. Unfortunately, something was missing from Simmons' game upon his return. He wasn't as decisive. It turns out Simmons was still playing through pain. This of course affected Simmons' confidence as a player. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn took notice and decided to shut Simmons down in March, citing nerve impingement.
According to The New York Post's Brian Lewis, "The relationship between Simmons and the team became strained, but after Marks and Vaughn visited him repeatedly in Miami, they have a much better rapport now." (Simultaneously investing in his players' well-being, while jumping on the opportunity to spend the offseason in Miami should tell you all you need to know about Jacque Vaughn — this guy is a winner)
Regarding his injuries last season, Simmons said, "I’d say [the hardest part was] not being able to do your job to the fullest."
Clearly, Simmons was frustrated, because he knew he wasn't giving the team everything he could. Thankfully, in the end, the two of them reached an understanding. Coach Vaughn deserves credit for admitting he asked too much too soon of Ben. Vaughn recently spoke about Simmons and his relationship.
"Our relationship is in such a good place right now because we’ve been able to talk through that moment of our lives where I expected him to do things that I’ve come to understand that physically he wasn’t able to do."
Through Vaughn's extra effort, Simmons was able to get back on track. Nets general manager Sean Marks said, "The fact that he’s feeling confident about where he is physically, that’s going to be exciting to go see him in camp and to build out from there." Thankfully for Nets fans, for the first time in a long time, Simmons appears to be ready for the upcoming season.