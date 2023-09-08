NBA rumors: Blazers, Lillard prepare to start season together, Trey Murphy injury update, Tatum on Cooper Flagg
The latest include Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers' status, an update on Trey Murphy's knee, and Jayson Tatum weighing in on Cooper Flagg.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard prepare to start season together
On July 1, Damian Lillard requested a trade. However, as training camp approaches, he is still on the Blazers roster. If Lillard wants to avoid an incredibly awkward locker room situation come opening night, things might need to speed up. Thankfully, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes Damian Lillard's market may heat up soon. (:D Get it? Heat up?) Per Woj:
"There will be more conversation with the Blazers and respective teams over the next few weeks than there were certainly over the last couple of months. This is a deadline driven league. The next real deadline or landmark of any real substance is the start of training camp. I think you can expect the Blazers to talk with teams again before then."- Adrian Wojnarowski
Considering his Miami campaign this summer, it's interesting to see Woj report that there are plural team(s) interested in Lillard. After all, the NBA issued a memo warning against Lillard's 'strictly Miami Heat' approach. It'll be exciting to see what the Blazers land on for Lillard because with the regular season approaching, time is of the essence.