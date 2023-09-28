NBA rumors: Celtics chasing Holiday, Siakam extension talk, Giannis and Lillard planned to team up
In today's NBA rumors, Boston could be interested in Jrue Holiday after his trade to the Trail Blazers, the Raptors may not extend their franchise player and more.
NBA rumors: Pascal Siakam's extension talks are still up in the air
According to Michael Grange, the Raptors are uncertain about offering a long-term extension to Pascal Siakam. After not trading for Damian Lillard, Toronto continues to be in a very weird spot. Dennis Schroder is a very fine player in this league but is not a starting-caliber player in this league by any means.
Still, this is a team that wants to act like they are going for it while not actually taking the necessary risks. Not wanting to extend Siakam to a max deal without a second (and better) All-NBA player is very reasonable. Being willing to risk him losing in free agency for nothing is not acceptable. It seems like the team is doing the same thing with OG Anunoby, for whom they've received trade offers including multiple picks.
This is a team that has decided to be stuck in the middle for awhile. Despite all the trade rumors involving their core, they ended up trading their first round pick for this year to upgrade the center position. They ended up trading for Jakob Poeltl who is a fine starting player in this league but is not someone that can take you from a play-in team to a second round team or better.
As it stands, the Raptors seem like a roster that will end up making the playoffs but not being able to seriously challenge Boston, Milwaukee, Philly, and maybe even New York. With that in mind, it's time for the Raptors to rebuild their roster. At the very least, they need to extend their core players or trade them to make sure another Fred VanVleet situation doesn't happen.