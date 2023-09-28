NBA rumors: Celtics chasing Holiday, Siakam extension talk, Giannis and Lillard planned to team up
In today's NBA rumors, Boston could be interested in Jrue Holiday after his trade to the Trail Blazers, the Raptors may not extend their franchise player and more.
NBA rumors: Jrue Holiday could be the point guard answer for the Celtics
According to Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics are interested in trading for Jrue Holiday. The only logical way for the Celtics to get Holiday (salary-wise) would require the team to trade Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Sam Hauser, and Jordan Walsh. Boston would most likely have to give up a first-round pick or two to get a deal done. Luckily, they can offer their 2024 or 2025 picks in any deal.
Brogdon is a player who is already mad at the Celtics and could probably benefit from a change of scenery. Additionally, the Celtics could probably use Holiday due to the fact that they do not have a lot of solid defenders on their team. Most of the team's defensive issues stem from the big man spot (see Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis) but Holiday will certainly help.
It would be a great way to get rid of pressure for Kristaps Porzingis on pick-and-rolls if Holiday is there to assist. While the all-defensive player can not create offense for himself, he is able to create offense for others as a floor general. The huge negative of trading for Holiday is the fact that it doesn't really solve the injury concerns about the roster.
In recent years, it has been clear that the veteran hasn't been able to stay healthy for the entire season. Combined with Al Horford's, Kristaps Porzingis, and Robert Williams various knee issues, it's hard to see a way where the Celtics aren't heavily attacked by the injury bug at some point in the season.