NBA rumors: Heat fans shouldn't get their hopes up, Celtics guard is big mad, new Pelicans injury

In today's NBA rumors, one insider says the Heat shouldn't get their hopes up, Malcolm Brogdon is angry with the Celtics and the Pelicans are dealing with a new injury.
NBA rumors: Malcolm Brogdon is not happy at all with the Celtics
After the Celtics tried to trade him in the offseason in a failed three-team deal for Kristaps Porzingis, it seems like Malcolm Brogdon is not at all happy with the Celtics. Celtics beat writer Gary Washburn raised the point of Brogdon's anger in a brief aside while talking about his ongoing injuries.
The trade ended up not happening because Brogdon did not pass his medical with the Clippers. This forced the Celtics to pivot to another deal where they had to give up Marcus Smart instead to get Porzingis.
Boston is now stuck with Brogdon and the veteran point guard is not happy with the team's decision to almost trade him. The bench player has two more years on his deal and could be a trade candidate. While his injury history makes it hard for any team to offer starting-level compensation for him, he is still a very solid rotational player in this league.
It would probably be wise for the Celtics to trade him at some point this season because of all their injury issues. It's not that hard to imagine the Celtics without enough healthy players for their playoff rotation. A lot of their injury-prone players are in the frontcourt, but Brogdon is a question