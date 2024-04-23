NBA rumors: Cross everyone's favorite Trae Young trade destination off the list
Almost everyone circled the same team as they ideal location for a Trae Young trade. The only problem is, they're not interested.
Remember when Chet Holmgren got out to an early lead in the Rookie of the Year race? He was playing extremely well, but the biggest reason why that happened is because Victor Wembanyama got off to a bit of a slow start. Wembanyama was still putting up absurd numbers, but his efficiency was not where it needed to be.
Conveniently during that time, the San Antonio Spurs inexplicably were starting Jeremy Sochan at point guard. Yes, Jeremy Sochan. As intriguing as it sounded to have a fun player like Sochan dominating the ball, it went just about as well as expected.
Once the Spurs made the switch to a more traditional point guard with Tre Jones starting, Wembanyama completely took off. Jones would not be a starter on a competitive team, but it goes to show how much better Wembanyama played when he had a point guard capable of running the offense starting games for his team.
Seeing how well Wembanyama meshed with an average point guard turned NBA fans onto the idea of Wembanyama playing with a star point guard who can really pass and spread the floor like Trae Young. On paper, it really seems like the perfect fit. Unfortunately, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Spurs are reportedly not interested.
It sounds like Trae Young to the Spurs is nothing more than a pipe dream
"One other note. Spurs fans have been buzzing about the team getting in the mix for, as he is the most acclaimed point guard likely to be available. League sources have told NBC Sports not to bet on that happening, as San Antonio doesn’t see Young as a fit with Wembanyama going forward. The Spurs might be more interested in the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray if he is available."
Boo! The Spurs reportedly "don't see Young as a fit" and are instead interested in a different Atlanta Hawks point guard, Dejounte Murray.
It's becoming abundantly clear that the Hawks are going to move at least one of Young or Murray this offseason as the pair have not meshed together at all. The Hawks seemed to be very close to moving Murray at this past trade deadline, but nothing went down.
Both of these players would be strong fits for the Spurs. In Murray's case, he's familiar with San Antonio having spent his first five seasons with the Spurs, and his size on the defensive end makes him a much better and more versatile defender than Young can ever dream of being. Not to mention it'd be much cheaper to acquire Murray.
Still, no matter how good of a fit Murray is, there's no debating which of the two is a better fit. The things Trae Young can do on the offensive side of the ball are unparalleled. Sure, he might not be the complete player Murray is, but the offensive potential when thinking about pairing Young and Wembanyama is sky-high. Young's handle and his passing to go along with his shooting make him the ideal partner for Wemby. He can command the attention of a defense much like Wemby, thus creating more room for Wemby (and others) to do damage. The only other point guard who might be a better fit would be Steph Curry, who is most certainly untouchable.
If the Spurs would find a way to acquire Young, they'd be must-see TV every night. It's a shame for NBA fans (and their own fans) that this dream pairing likely won't be coming to fruition.