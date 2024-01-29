NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray is Lakers top priority, Markkanen untouchable, 1 condition for Reaves trade
Los Angeles Lakers remain focused on Dejounte Murray yet reluctant to trade Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz deem Lauri Markkanen untouchable.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers will only trade Austin Reaves under one condition
Despite the Lakers’ continuing to have reported interest in upgrading their roster ahead of the trade deadline, trading Austin Reaves is a “nonstarter for the Lakers,” per Buha.
Unless, they receive “a clear-cut third All-Star, with a name like Lauri Markkanen being the only player of that ilk potentially available on the trade market,” Buha adds.
However, as previously mentioned, Markkanen is someone whom the Utah Jazz front office holds in high regard, showing a reluctance to trade him. And if he were to become available, the Lakers would be ill-equipped to win what would turn into a league-wide bidding war for his services.
Reaves has established himself as a franchise cornerstone in the eyes of the Lakers brass following his impressive performance during the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals last season.
The third-year guard has yet to miss a game for the Lakers this season, averaging career-highs in points (15.1), assists (5.2), rebounds (4.1), and steals (0.9).
Turning 26 in May, Reaves is an ascending young player under contract through at least the 2025-26 campaign (with a player option for 2026-27), making roughly $13.5 million annually.
The Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception for the 2023-24 is $12.4 million, making Reaves’ contracts one of the most valuable deals in the NBA given his production and age.
With that said, the Lakers will need to be blown away by an offer for them to part ways with Reaves.