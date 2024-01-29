NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray is Lakers top priority, Markkanen untouchable, 1 condition for Reaves trade
Los Angeles Lakers remain focused on Dejounte Murray yet reluctant to trade Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz deem Lauri Markkanen untouchable.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is virtually untouchable in trade talks
The Utah Jazz have been one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in the NBA this season. After a 7-16 start to the season, the team now finds themselves above .500 with a 24-23 record, good for 10th place in the Western Conference standings.
A team once viewed as likely sellers ahead of the trade deadline, the midseason turnaround has changed the complexion of Utah’s outlook for this season and beyond. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is the Jazz’s reluctance to trade All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.
That hasn’t stopped teams from trying to acquire the 7-foot sharpshooter.
Tony Jones, who covers the team for The Athletic, recently reported that Markkanen “is coveted around the league, but from a Jazz perspective is as close to an untouchable as a player can get.”
The 2022-23 Most Improved Player of the Year continues to refine his game and establish himself as one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in the NBA. Now, it is translating to team success.
Markkanen has played in 37 games this season, averaging 24 points while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc (tied for his career-high), paired with 8.8 rebounds per game.
While the Jazz have made Markkanen virtually untouchable in trade talks, they have continued to field calls for other veterans on the roster who continue to garner interest across the league.
Jones points out that 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and veteran big man Kelly Olynyk are generating “the most interest,” listing the New York Knicks as a suitor who has shown interest in the former following their decision to trade Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors as part of the trade for two-way wing OG Anunoby.
Despite Utah's recent success, the Jazz are open for business ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, excluding Markkanen.