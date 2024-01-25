NBA rumors: DeMar DeRozan could push for the Bulls to acquire Kyle Lowry
As the Bulls shop Zach LaVine and look to keep themselves in the Play-In, there are rumors that DeMar DeRozan could push for a Kyle Lowry reunion.
As the Chicago Bulls head into what could be eventful trade deadline, it seems like DeMar DeRozan wants to reunite with an old friend. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, DeRozan is more than open to the Bulls trading for his old Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry.
The former All-Star has said that Lowry would "fit anywhere where I'm at". Since the start of the season, the Bulls have explored trading some of the core but, to this point, DeMar DeRozan seems like someone they're more likely to keep.
A trade for DeRozan is hard for any team to do since the incoming franchise has to match his large salary for this season and most likely off to extend the veteran this offseason.
With all of this in mind, how likely is a reunion between Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan once the dust settles on trade deadline day?
How likely is a DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry reunion this season?
It is actually quite likely that DeRozan and Lowry will be on the same roster after the trade deadline. After DeRozan was traded in 2018, the two publicly seemed to embrace each other and their friendship has persisted over the years even with them playing for different teams.
While the most likely option is for DeRozan and Lowry to end up teaming on a different team via a buyout for Lowry and a trade for DeRozan, they could end up teaming up together on the Bulls. Chicago has been looking for excuses to not rebuild and a reunion could be the way to do it.
No matter what ends up happening, it seems likely that the pair will be able to play together again if they choose too. The only question will be is what team will they end up playing for.