NBA rumors: DeRozan trade more likely, Alex Caruso off the table, P.J. Tucker drawing trade interest
Some trade restrictions have been lifted and rumors are starting to heat. The Bulls are still in the middle of everything but they're not the only ones.
NBA rumors: Teams are beginning to sniff around P.J. Tucker
According to Shams Charania, who dropped this bit of news along with trade rumors about Pascal Siakam, it seems like teams are looking to trade for P.J. Tucker. The veteran hasn't been getting minutes with the Clippers after his trade from the Sixers. Due to him being traded a short while ago, the veteran cannot be traded until Jan. 1, 2024.
It's unclear how much value the Clippers could get for Tucker because he isn't the defensive star that he used to be. He could probably find minutes on a specific contender but it's unlikely that the NBA veteran could end up having a huge role for a team. Most likely, contenders should not offer more than one or two second-round picks for Tucker.
Another reason that the Clippers will most likely not get a lot of value for Tucker is the fact that the veteran has a player option. Of course, if L.A. is unable to get any trade offers for Tucker's basketball skills, then the Clippers may buy out his contract.
Contenders like the Lakers or the Bucks could be interested in trading for Tucker. While there is no reported interest from either of these teams, the Lakers could use a backup power forward. The Bucks are another team that could end up trading for the veteran since they had defensive issues to start the season. While their issues seemingly have their worst days behind them, the team could certainly use another wing defender.