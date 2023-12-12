NBA rumors: DeRozan trade more likely, Alex Caruso off the table, P.J. Tucker drawing trade interest
Some trade restrictions have been lifted and rumors are starting to heat. The Bulls are still in the middle of everything but they're not the only ones.
NBA rumors: Bulls aren't interested in trading Alex Caruso
According to Shams Charania, the Bulls are rejecting trade calls for Alex Caruso. A bunch of teams are looking into the trade price for Caruso and Chicago is quite simply hanging up the phone. While he will likely not average 20 points per game or end up with 5 assists, he's one of the best role players in the league.
According to K.C Johnson of NBC Chicago, it seems like the Bulls are ‘hesitant’ to end up trading their best success story. To be fair, the Bulls didn't end up developing the role player rather they signed him to deal in free agency after the Lakers didn't match his contract in restricted free agency.
Caruso is under contract for next season at only $9 million which means that Chicago will not lose him for nothing if they don't end up trading him.
Teams like the Sixers could be very interested in Caruso. Philadelphia has plenty of assets to trade for him after trading James Harden earlier in the season. Despite the Sixers having a good start to the season, the team is lacking some depth and could use another role player for the playoffs.