NBA rumors: DeRozan trade more likely, Alex Caruso off the table, P.J. Tucker drawing trade interest
Some trade restrictions have been lifted and rumors are starting to heat. The Bulls are still in the middle of everything but they're not the only ones.
NBA rumors: Bulls increasingly likely to trade DeMar DeRozan
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bulls will likely trade DeMar DeRozan if they cannot get a contract extension done. Haynes added by saying that he thought talks between the Bulls and DeRozan were unlikely to end up in a positive direction. DeRozan is an aging player in this league who will likely be playing on his last deal after he signs his new contract.
The trade market for DeRozan is unclear as of this moment. The New York Knicks were rumored to be looking into trading for the veteran but a recent report said New York hasn't even discussed trading for the former all-NBA. Before Zach LaVine's injury, it was reported that the Bulls wanted to trade LaVine before listening to offers for other players.
It's unclear if Chicago's plan has changed with the former LaVine's injury but at the very least DeRozan and the Bulls will have to do the bare minimum on extension talks. While DeRozan's lack of 3-point shooting and ball dominance make him a tough fit, some teams could end up overpaying for the star because he could be the best player on the market.
The Lakers reportedly have an interest in trading for DeMar DeRozan but trading for him would most likely take the bulk of L.A. tradable contracts and he's not as good a fit as LaVine.
It's unclear what team will end up trading for DeRozan as the only other known team interested in the star is the Miami Heat. The Heat can match salary in any deal by offering Kyle Lowry but it's unclear how much of an upgrade that is. No matter what happens, it seems like the DeRozan trade storyline will continue as the season goes on.