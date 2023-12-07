Knicks rumors: No interest in LaVine or DeRozan, rift with Immanuel Quickley, Grimes available
- Quentin Grimes is frustrated with his role
- Knicks not on same terms with Immanuel Quickley in extension talks
- New York has no interest in Bulls' available stars
Knicks Rumors: New York hasn't discussed Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan trades
Believe it or not, the Knicks are star-hunting. New York's front office has been stockpiling and preserving trade assets to cash in on a star when the time is right. The Chicago Bulls are about to engage in a fire sale, which could make both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan available to the highest bidder.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, however, the Knicks haven't "engaged in any advanced talks with Chicago on any of their players." LaVine is set to miss at least another month of action with right foot inflammation. DeRozan has been the head of the snake lately, but Chicago is 8-14 with very little hope of playing meaningful basketball in the 2023-24 season.
Of note, Begley doesn't say the Knicks won't trade for LaVine or DeRozan, only that the two sides haven't engaged in "advanced" talks yet. The Knicks' interest level could spike, especially if concerns about Thibodeau's management of wing minutes continues to boil over. What better way to clean house on the wing than to land a star like DeRozan, who the Knicks targeted back in 2021.
The general consensus, however, appears to be that New York will hold out for better stars — such as Donovan Mitchell or Joel Embiid, should either become available. Karl-Anthony Towns was a trade rumor favorite before the season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves have no reason to trade their No. 2 scorer as the first-place team.
DeRozan would not help solve the Knicks' issues with spacing and iso-heavy offense. The fit between DeRozan and Julius Randle is especially difficult to stomach, while the ascent of R.J. Barrett probably dissuades New York even further. LaVine is a much cleaner fit, but his poor defense and lack of winning has soured the entire market.
New York should probably save their chips for now. DeRozan and LaVine are both talented, but neither moves the needle enough for New York to go all-in.