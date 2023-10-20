NBA rumors: DeRozan trade possibility, why Terry Stotts quit, Bam extension update
DeMar DeRozan's name gets thrown around as a possible trade target, Terry Stott's resignation from the Milwaukee Bucks explained and a look at Bam Adebayo's extension.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Bam Adebayo extension update
Adebayo is eligible to sign two-year, $97 million extension with the Miami Heat up until Monday. However, he might want to hold off on that. The reason being, if Adebayo meets the supermax criteria, he will be eligible to sign a four-year, $245 million extension in the 2024 offseason.
To qualify for the extension, Bam must be entering his eighth NBA season and have been named an All-NBA team member, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, or MVP at least once in the previous three seasons. In other words, Bam could either sign for less now, or bet on himself this season, which would result in a much bigger payday in the future.
When asked whether he would avoid signing an extension or if the Heat had spoken to him about it, Adebayo replied, "We’re going to discuss it. Right now, we’ve been working on the preseason. Everybody getting in, getting a flow, getting a feel for the team and it’s been mainly about basketball. I haven’t even thought about that actually."
Adebayo is aware of what he stands to gain, however. When asked if it makes sense to wait on an extension, Adebayo said, "I mean, yeah. The money difference does play a part. But we’ll have that conversation at some point." This could be an indication that Adebayo plans to bet on himself.
Adebayo has already proven he's got a chip on his shoulder after calling out the 'stat-watchers'. Last season, Bam averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He finished fifth in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. With all the incentives to perform, it'll be exciting to see how Bam responds this season.