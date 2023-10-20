NBA rumors: DeRozan trade possibility, why Terry Stotts quit, Bam extension update
DeMar DeRozan's name gets thrown around as a possible trade target, Terry Stott's resignation from the Milwaukee Bucks explained and a look at Bam Adebayo's extension.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: why Terry Stotts quit
For Milwaukee, it made sense to bring in Terry Stotts. Not only did he have 13 years of head coaching experience, he spent nine seasons working with Damian Lillard as head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. Seeing as Damian Lillard is now on the Bucks, it made sense to pair Stotts alongside first year head coach Adrian Griffin. After all, Stotts is more offensive-minded while Griffin is more defensive-oriented. However, after being hired this past June, Stott has resigned from the Milwakee Bucks. Here's why:
Supposedly, there was a brief incident during Tuesday's shootaround in Oklahoma City. Sources say Coach Griffin wanted a separate huddle with the coaches after the shootaround. However, Stotts walked toward the players to discuss the offense. Griffin yelled for Stotts to join the coaches' huddle. The whole team witnessed this. After over a decade of head coaching, Stotts might have had trouble adapting to a more supportive role. Especially when it came to taking the backseat to a first-year head coach.
"He was a terrific guy." Griffin said about Terry Stotts. "I learned a lot from him in a very short time. He was really good at what he does. He made a decision – a personal decision – and we just have to respect that.” When asked for Stott's reason behind leaving, Griffin told reporters, "You’re going to have to ask Terry, he’s a great coach. I really enjoyed getting to know him. Terrific person. It was his decision. I just wish him the best.”
Damian Lillard was surprised by this but praised Coach Stotts. Lillard said, "playing for him for nine years and him also making this transition for me easier just having a familiar face be such a huge part of it – was a good thing. I think now that I’m settled in, to see him go is unfortunate. It’s sad to see him go, but like I said, everything is still moving forward.”
Now, the Bucks must simultaneously fill Stotts' spot as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season.