NBA rumors: DeRozan trade possibility, why Terry Stotts quit, Bam extension update
DeMar DeRozan's name gets thrown around as a possible trade target, Terry Stott's resignation from the Milwaukee Bucks explained and a look at Bam Adebayo's extension.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: The possibility of a DeMar DeRozan trade
DeRozan turned 34 this August and is entering the final season of his contract with the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan originally joined the team on a three-year, $85 million sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs. However, depending on how this season and extension negotiations go, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes DeRozan could be a trade target as the season progresses.
"One guy to keep an eye on, for everybody, the whole league, this year is DeMar DeRozan," said Brian Windhorst on First Take." Windhorst specifically mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers as a possible destination.
One of the questions from the Bulls' preseason was if DeMar's isolated scoring style still fits the Bulls' offense. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told NBC Sports Chicago, “I think there has to be a balance,” Donovan said. “DeMar, I love working with him because he’s always about the team. And I think if we become so iso-heavy, I think he even knows, that’s only going to take us so far. In play-calling situations, I think we can go to him. But we have to get the ball downhill and spray the ball out."
The Bulls finished the preseason 1-4. The players know what's at stake this year. Missing the playoffs again could lead to the collapse of the whole team and the DeRozan-Lavine era.