NBA rumors: Durant's discontent with PHX, Heat/Bucks in on same trade target, Luka's record-book Christmas
- Luka Doncic had a huge Christmas Day
- The Heat and Bucks are locked in on the same trade target
- Kevin Durant's impatience is rumored to be growing in Phoenix
By Josh Wilson
Kevin Durant's impatience growing
Kevin Durant's career has felt somewhat wasted following his exit from the Golden State Warriors. Durant, who took 2019-20 off due to an Achilles' tear recovery, went to Brooklyn in 2020 and played through several different iterations with a rotation of star teammates including Kyrie Irving and James Harden. No real playoff success would come in Brooklyn.
Now, in Phoenix, he's matched up with two other stars in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal who have a similar problem that his big three in Brooklyn had: The trio can't stay on the floor together due to injury, and it's costing them precious regular season games and standings positioning.
The early struggles which have the Suns ranked 11th in the West coming out of Christmas Day have people in Phoenix on edge.
"They can feel the frustration with Durant," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Woj pointed out that Beal's absence, in particular, has been frustrating, and that the, "underwhelming supporting cast," is a source of frustration, too.
Interestingly, it would be one of those supporting cast members keeping the Mavs in it on Christmas Day with Grayson Allen scoring 32 points in the Suns' loss.
Yeah, remember when Durant expressed how "at peace" he was over no controversy in Phoenix? That may not last long.