NBA Rumors: 4 Hornets still on chopping block after Terry Rozier trade
The Charlotte Hornets aren't done wheeling and dealing after the Terry Rozier trade.
3. Hornets can land draft pick(s) for P.J. Washington
It has been a relatively down year for P.J. Washington. His minutes (28.5) and points per game (12.7) are trending in the wrong direction after career-high marks last season. The primary culprit is Miles Bridges, who has returned to prominence in the Hornets' starting five after spending the 2022-23 campaign at home due to legal troubles.
Washington's shooting percentages have also cratered to new lows — .430/.321/.746 — which leads to natural uncertainty about the 25-year-old's future. He is still young enough to turn it around and rebuild his value. The Hornets re-signed Washington to a three-year, $46.5 million contract over the summer. That's not bad at all relative to the NBA's inflating cap ceiling.
We should expect several teams to take interest in rehabbing Washington's output. He's still young. He's built like a tank — the kind of two-way, big wing-forward every modern front office covets. At his best, Washington can defend across the positional spectrum, bury 3s, and supply juice as a face-up scorer. He thrived with a long leash in Charlotte last season. The right rebuilding team could view Washington as an upside play. The right contending team could see an opportunity to plant Washington in a winning environment for once.
His value is at a moderate low point right now, so there's incentive for Charlotte to hang tight and wait for Washington's production to tick back up. That's especially true if future trades clear the way for expanded minutes and shot attempts. But, Washington occupies a valuable archetype and he is bound to have suitors.