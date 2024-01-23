NBA Rumors: 4 Hornets still on chopping block after Terry Rozier trade
The Charlotte Hornets aren't done wheeling and dealing after the Terry Rozier trade.
2. Hornets probably won't re-sign Miles Bridges anyway
The Miles Bridges situation is tricky on multiple levels. He pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence in 2023. He served 10 games of a faux "30-game" suspension to start the season. Bridges is still wrapped up in legal controversies and obviously, there are concerns about employing Bridges as a person.
On the court, his value is high — 20.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists on .460/.356/.871 splits in 36.9 minutes — but his contract is a hurdle in trade negotiations. Bridges signed his qualifying offer in free agency after failing to land a long-term extension from Charlotte. The Hornets exercised their Early Bird Rights as a result, which means a team that trades for Bridges will not have the luxury of Bird Rights when negotiating a new contract next summer.
So, Bridges is essentially a half-season rental for teams without the necessary cap space to sign him. Despite the legal and moral troubles, the NBA has proven it is willing to turn a blind eye when there's talent to be mined and money to be made. Bridges is a tier-one athlete and one of the NBA's most explosive secondary scorers. His ability to space the floor, attack in straight-line drives, and finish above the rim would benefit most teams. His next contract will be lucrative.
The Hornets probably aren't going to pay Bridges, so it's worth scouring the market. Even as a rental, Bridges' sheer production will get him looks from contenders. A rebuilding team in need of more bankable talent, such as the Detroit Pistons, could also take an interest in Bridges. Detroit would have the cap space to re-sign Bridges. As far as contenders go, the Sixers have the cap flexibility to re-sign Bridges, too. Options exist for Charlotte.